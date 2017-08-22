Ludlow Police have two suspects in custody; one still at large following pursuit

Ludlow Police are currently in search of a suspect involved in a chase that involved them hitting two other vehicles.

Two other suspects involved were arrested following a foot chase that occurred when the suspects’ vehicle crashed on the En Vogue Hair Design lawn on 73 Center Street.

Police told Western Mass News the chase started in Wilbraham.

One suspect is still at large.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.