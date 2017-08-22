Local veteran react to president's Afghanistan announcement

During a national address Monday night, President Trump laid out a new strategy in Afghanistan and there are now plans to send more U.S. Troops into the region.

A top commander said Tuesday that those new forces will arrive in Afghanistan within days or weeks.

However, some of the major questions in the wake of last night's speech by the president would be the specifics.

Last night, the president said our troops must fight to win this 16 year conflict in Afghanistan, but he didn't specify too much else about how many more troops he plans to send and that he doesn't plan on announcing major strikes.

Today, we spoke with a Marine who served under the president's top generals during Operation Enduring Freedom who said that he agrees that it will take more than just the U.S. to end the war on terror.

The president's words on a way forward in the country's longest conflict have a big impact on Bennett Walsh.

"I think it is important to have a strategy overseas in Afghanistan going forward," Walsh said.

Walsh currently serves at the superintendent at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke. Before that, he served for 24 years in the Marines, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Walsh served during Operation Enduring Freedom which took place in Iraq and Afghanistan under those who are currently advising the president, including Gen. Mattis, the current Secretary of Defense.

"I can tell you from experience they are unbelievable gentleman who are giving the president the best advice possible for our military currently and going forward," Walsh added.

Gary Lefort, AIC professor and retired Vietnam Army lieutenant colonel, added "I agree with the approach the president is taking

Lefort said that last night's speech showed a shift from a timeline based strategy which he said can tip the hand to the enemy.

"You can't let the enemy know upfront I am bringing 'x' amount of troops and they are only going to be here for a certain period of time and give a specific time frame and then we are leaving," Lefort explained.

There is also the switch from so-called nation building to instead, in his words, killing terrorists - one that Lefort said is clear.

"Our main focus is to win the war against terrorism," Lefort noted.

We reached out to several local groups about the possibilities of troops from western Massachusetts being sent and the 439th Air Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base noted that "although there's been no call-up here effecting military members at Westover, the men and women of the 439th Airlift Wing, as well as those with Army and Marine units at the base, always stand ready to support U.S. military global objectives as directed by the president and senior military leadership."

While the president didn't reveal too much during last night's speech, the administration will need to give updates to Congress, which writes the check for the military's bills.

