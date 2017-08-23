Arson and bomb squad investigate vehicle fire in Springfield

A car was found burning on cement blocks early this morning in Springfield and authorities say it's not the first time they've responded to calls like this.

Just before 4 this morning, both the Springfield Police Department and Springfield Fire Department responded to a reported motor vehicle accident with a car on fire at the intersection of Water and Whipple streets.

But when authorities arrived, they found a 4-door Acura fully engulfed in flames, perched atop four cement blocks and no accident.

Our reporter on scene says that the car is at the corner of Water and Whipple streets and that it's a dirt road that's very tight, making it a less noticeable place to leave a car.

Springfield police tell Western Mass News that this type of thing happens monthly and they believe the tires were stolen before the car was abandoned and torched.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the 4-door Acura is a total loss.

The Water Street area is now open to normal traffic and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the incident.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.