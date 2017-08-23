CT sailor among those missing after USS John S. McCain collision

Damage is visible as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP, File

A U.S. sailor from Connecticut is among the 10 who are missing after a Navy destroyer ship collided with an oil tanker on Monday.

The family of Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer Dustin Doyon released a statement on Tuesday, saying they are still awaiting word from the U.S. Navy on Doyon's whereabouts.

The Suffield first selectman said Doyon was aboard the USS John S. McCain when it collided.

“We appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision and the continuing rescue efforts. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy,” the family said in a statement.

On Tuesday, divers found the remains of some of the missing sailors in a sleeping compartment aboard the McCain.

The only clue to what caused the accident is an initial report from the scene that the McCain lost steering three minutes before the collision.

This is the second deadly collision of a Navy ship in the past two months.

