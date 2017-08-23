Powerball jackpot highest since 2016, drawing tonight

It's that time of the week again, will someone be lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot?

It has climbed to a jaw-dropping $700 million, with the next drawing tonight, at 10:59 on the dot.

This is the largest jackpot since January 2016, with that pot reaching a record high of $1.5 billion. If the jackpot were to be hit, lottery officials say this would be the second largest in North American history.

The one-time cash option is at nearly $450 million, of course you can also get the money in payments over the course of 30 years.

The jackpot was last hit in June when it reached $450 million on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and can be bought until 9:50 tonight, before the drawing at 10:59 this evening.

The Country Trading Post in Chicopee is expected to get very busy with people buying tickets on their way to work or just on their morning routine....

Yesterday afternoon, they sold 2300 tickets and expect to sell even more today.

The odds to win the jackpot? 1 in nearly 300 million! Good luck.

