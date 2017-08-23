Spinning event held to raise money for Springfield Ride to Remember

On Wednesday at noon, the plaza at 1350 Main Street in Springfield will have dozens of people riding on stationary bikes to raise money for this year’s Ride to Remember.

This annual event is being put on by the Spirit of Springfield and One Eighty Fit Gym.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other elected officials will be joining in on the fun while they challenge each other during the stationary ride.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards new soccer fields in honor of fallen Springfield Police Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina.

The fifth annual Ride to Remember will kick off on Saturday, September 16.

For more information on how to support or participate in the ride, contact Springfield Sargent John Delaney at jdelaney@springfieldpolice.net or CLICK HERE.

