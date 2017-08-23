Holyoke fire lieutenant demoted, suspended following alleged actions during deadly fire

A Holyoke fire lieutenant has been demoted and suspended because of his alleged role in the deadly New Year's Day fire.

That fire killed three people on January 1 and left dozens more displaced.

Lt. Chad Cunningham, who is also president of the firefighters union, was demoted to the rank of firefighter, and received a five day suspension.

He will also undergo training per the board of fire commissioners, according to Fire Chief John Pond.

This action is underway because of Cunningham's "unacceptable judgment" as a lieutenant during the fire at 106 Northeast Street in Holyoke.

Cunningham is being accused of failing to oversee his company the actions of Ladder Truck 2 which he was in command of during the deadly fire on January 1.

Holyoke Fire Chief Pond told Western Mass News there is video, audio, and written documentation that was used as evidence during last night's hearing.

Rick MacKinnon, the President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts said in a statement released to Western Mass News that Lt. Cunningham acted appropriately during the fire.

His reaction to the decision was released in a statement below:

Yesterday's ruling by the Fire Commission against union president, Lt. Chad Cunningham, demonstrates the inside politics being played at city hall. We see this as pure retaliation against a vocal union president, and the Professional Fire Fighters of MA, and our 12,000 firefighters, along with the support of the International Association of Fire Fighters, are ready to fight this ruling. The Fire Commission members, appointed by the mayor, have no fire service knowledge or experience, and it is clear to see where their directive is coming from. After five hours of testimony, the Commission - made up of two politically appointed individuals - came back with a decision in 15 minutes. Lt. Cunningham acted appropriately at the deadly fire on Jan. 1, but has been a vocal critic of the chief and mayor due to the lack of resources within the department, which puts everyone at risk. Our goal, has and continues to be, the safety of the residents of this city, and we will continue fighting for them.



