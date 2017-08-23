80 animals rescued in 10 days from hoarding situations

Over the course of 10 days, members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued nearly 80 dogs and cats from eastern and western parts of the state.

Those animals were taken away from what was described as “hoarding situations” in both Bristol and Hampden Counties.

They will not be releasing the locations of where the animals were rescued due to the sensitive nature of these cases.

While there was no sign of intentional neglect, a majority of those animals had to be treated for zoonotic disease and were in need of extensive veterinary care.

Michael DiFina, Spokesperson for the ARL of Boston said their law enforcement team treats these cases delicately and with compassion for the animals and the people involved.

" We do not approach any of these cases with judgement or insolence and each case is unique and each animal owner requires individualistic services which could include elderly, veterans or addiction services,” said Darleen Wood, the Associate Director of Law Enforcement for ARL.

They expect to rescue more animals from similar situations as the ARL continues to follow several ongoing cases.

