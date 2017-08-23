Surveillance video of Brimfield theft suspect released

Police in Brimfield want to find this man. Take a close look at the video...if you recognize him call police.

"On Friday, August 18, a large amount of fence posts were stolen from a yard on Old Palmer Road," the Brimfield Police Department posted to their Facebook page.

The on-duty officer for the Brimfield Police Department tells Western Mass News the theft suspect stole more than $250 worth of fence posts.

Further details on the theft weren't released.

If you do recognize the suspect, the Brimfield Police Department wants to hear from you. They can be reached at 413-245-3442.

