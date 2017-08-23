Police: Apple Barn Cafe and home in Brimfield broken into

Two break-ins in Brimfield are being investigated by police including one at the Apple Barn Cafe and another at a home on Haynes Hill Road.

According to the Brimfield Police Department both breaks happened this past week.

"The Apple Barn Cafe ...somebody damaged two doors in an attempt to get inside," police explained.

As far as the home on Haynes Hill Road ...

"...somebody broke into (the) home through a window and stole multiple electronics and other valuables," police added.

If you have any information that could help detectives solve these cases and find the suspect or suspects involved, please call the Brimfield Police Department at 413-245-3442.

