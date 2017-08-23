Ludlow police arrest 2 larceny suspects, third suspect remains at large

Two men who allegedly fled from police after shoplifting at a Wilbraham Home Depot last night have been charged in connection to the incident.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said they placed 27-year-old John Anthony Barros of Dorchester and 19-year-old Tyler Boyd of Quincy under arrest around 6:30 p.m.

Barros, Boyd and a third suspect who has not been arrested, fled from the Home Depot in Wilbraham in a white Kia van with Florida license plates.

During their attempt to flee from police they ended up getting into an accident in Springfield and continued into Ludlow where they got into another accident.

Sgt. Valadas said there were reported injuries in those accidents.

Soon after, police located Barros in a wooded area near 97 Winsor Street and Boyd was found at a nearby bar on Sewall Street.

It turns out that Barros had five active Massachusetts Warrants for his arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

Boyd was charged with disorderly conduct.

