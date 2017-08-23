Teachers prepare for the start of the new school year

Next week, schools across western Massachusetts will open their doors for a new crop of kids.

Teachers have been working hard getting their classrooms ready for school to start by gathering up new lesson plans and using the time over the summer to further their own education.

Darcey Saltmarsh teaches first grade in Southwick. She said she's excited for the start up of the new school year.

I love the first day school because I get to meet my new first graders in there with me the whole year so they're like my babies and I can't wait to meet them and get to learn all about them," she explained.

Some teachers use the summertime to go back to school themselves.

"I just finished up some work at Mount Holyoke in their masters of teaching math and I'm really looking forward to sharing what i've learned with not only my students but with also my colleagues," said second grade teacher, Judy Steams.

She told Western Mass News that she's using a new method to teach math to her second graders.

She plans on a more hands-on approach to help kids understand why they are learning what they're learning.

Now, her goal is to make the halls look bright and welcoming so kids are comfortable is what so many teachers are doing now.

"We'll still got to put up things on the walls and all her supplies have arrived and everything needs to be labeled with the kids names," she noted.

Even though teachers aren't in school all of the time, its always on their minds.

"It's a job that is 24/seven but I wouldn't change it for the world," Saltmarsh explained.

The kids will walk in next week to a carefully put together classroom and a teacher ready to help them grow.

