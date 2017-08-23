Hampshire College student makes progress on refugee tiny house

A Hampshire College student is making steady progress on his senior project that one refugee family could soon call home.

It was a story you first saw on Western Mass News when Rody Lipson was working on his senior capstone project.

Now, the tiny house he started to build back in May is making steady progress.



"The roof, and putting up these rafters, cutting out these windows, wrapping the house, that's what I've been up to this summer," said Lipson.



Lipson said has spent at least 6 hours a day working on the tiny house which is about halfway completed.

With the help of some students in a special design class down in Connecticut, he is excited to see it starting to come together.



The home will have everything a family will need; running water powered by solar panels, outlets, a fan, and propane for heat and the stove.

It will also have a loft for sleeping, a shower and bathroom, a kitchen with a built in table, and storage space.

The house is also mobile, fully legal for the roads



"It's a learning experience, and I'm happy to be helping someone else in the process, and I hope that when I graduate, I can continue to do work that is useful to other people," he continued.



The house will be ready before Lipson graduates in December.

He is currently seeking out refugee organizations, and encourages any to reach out to him if they would like to live in the tiny house.

He his also still taking donation and he said he is thankful for the $10,000 already raised since May.



If you have any spare materials, or if you want to help out yourself, you can send him an email at hampshiretinyhouse@gmail.com or can donate by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News. Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.