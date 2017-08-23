Real estate agents give back to local heroes

Heroes Home Advantage of western Massachusetts is changing the way real estate is done by helping local heroes.

Just last week, Kelley Diederich and Bari Blumberg closed on a house on Ashbrook Street in Springfield.

Kelley is an officer with the Springfield Police Department and Bari is a paramedic for AMR.

They've been looking for their first home, and it was perfect timing when Heroes Home Advantage stepped in.

Realtor Chris Monasterski and Mortgage Lender Prav Mathur made their homebuying dream come true.

So far, the two have helped 11 heroes find their forever homes.

Monasterski told Western Mass News that 25 percent of his own commission with other deductions that other mortgage lenders and attorneys provide is saving his clients thousands.

"We just recently went over the $20,000 mark for money given back to our clients," he noted.

Mathur was in a serious car accident and said he's always looked for a way to repay those who saved his life.

"If it wasn't for heroes like Kellie and firefighters and EMT's like Chris and numerous medical workers, I probably wouldn't be here to tell you this story today. For me it's an opportunity to provide great service and give back to the heroes," said Mathur.

The two partners honor local heroes including current or former military, police, fire, medical or education personnel.

Kelley and Bari plan on being moved in by late September; and look forward to creating new memories in their hero home.

