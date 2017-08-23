Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad fills shoppers' carts for back to school

The back-to-school season can be a financial burden for some families, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to help.

Western Mass News Reporter Jordyn Jagolinzer helped to get parents and their kids in the school spirit by setting out to fill shoppers’ carts.

Backpacks, pens, notebooks. The list adds up.

A time of year meant to be exciting can leave some families confined to a budget.

“We are with the Western Mass News and the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and we would like to give you guys a $100 Target gift card for your back-to-school shopping today!”

The National Retail Federation projected back-to-school spending to rise more than ten percent since last year, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is making sure that everything needed is crossed off shoppers’ lists in the Pioneer Valley.

In just a week, western Mass. schools will start filling up their classrooms and the families we surprised will be ready to go.

