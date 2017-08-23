Southwick road construction prompts back to school worries

If you’ve driven down Feeding Hills Road in Southwick recently, you know the construction nightmare on that main road.

Southwick schools are along that route and it has people asking, will this be done in time for the start of school next week?

Bumpy streets and often one-way traffic patterns slow down cars driving though.

Students in Southwick will return to school in just one week.

Superintendent Jennifer Willard told Western Mass News that the road will be functioning come that first bell.

“The first day of school-- the first coat of asphalt down, so it will be a smooth surface, and two-way traffic for all of our families and our students coming back.”

The road now is difficult to maneuver and has severe divots slowing traffic.

Engineers assure the school that there will be a smoother surface to drive on by the end of this week, but if parents are concerned about a tardy student, there are options.

“They have concerns about transportation-- we always recommend taking the bus to school. The easiest way to get to school.”

A message will go out to parents Wednesday reminding them that school starts and to send your child on the bus for the first day if you’re worried about back to school traffic.

