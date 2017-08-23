Agawam Police investigate a reported home invasion and robbery

Agawam Police are currently investigating a home invasion and robbery that was reported earlier this afternoon.

Around 1:30pm, police responded to a 911 call to a residence on Beekman Drive. The party calling reported that their neighbor arrived at their residence and claimed that that they've just been mugged.

Police told Western Mass News that when they located the victim, he told them he had returned to the residence after being gone for a short period of time.

Upon entering his home, he claimed he was grabbed by two men from behind, who he determined were possibly Hispanic based on the dialogue between the two suspects.

He then said he was bound and gagged by the suspects, threatened with bodily harm, and that they stole some property and cash.

The victim said that he was able to free himself of the restraints, and that was when he arrived at his neighbor's house and asked them to call police.

One of the items reportedly stolen was the victim's cellphone.

The victim wasn't able to provide a description of the suspects.

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717

