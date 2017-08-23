Chicopee and Mass. State Police assist in search for missing man

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man that made concerning comments before leaving his home.

Jose Cruz, 20 year old from Chicopee, fled his home on Lucretia Ave around 1:45pm this afternoon and headed towards the dike and riverbank area.

Chicopee police units, K-9 officers, as well as the Mass. State Police Air Wing searched the area for the party, but have not located him as of yet.

Cruz was said to be wearing a pair of black shorts and no shirt. He is about 5'7'' and 160lbs.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee detectives at (423)594-1730.

