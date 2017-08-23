Stuff the Bus campaign on the road

It is back to school time and this year, and the United Way of Pioneer Valley is helping to make sure local students in need head to class armed and ready.

Western Mass News was happy to team up with the United Way once again for the "Stuff The Bus" initiative, filling 2-thousand backpacks this year with school supplies, and today was delivery day!

The United Way of Pioneer Valley stuffed a Peter Pan bus with 2-thousand school-supply-filled backpacks collected by donations all summer and traveled to six school districts in western Mass., including Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, South Hadley, Westfield, and here in West Springfield.

This is the 8th year of the Stuff the Bus campaign.

On board to help today were volunteers from the Westover Job Corps.

The West Springfield School Superintendent told Western Mass News that they depend on this donation.

“There's a quiet minority, and in some cases like West Springfield, a quiet majority too who come to school ill prepared every day.”

Each school in each district is charged with identifying students in need.

“We have so many eager students, especially our new American's who really want to learn and want to be part of our culture, and carrying a backpack to school every day is one of those things that's really important to them.”

Last year, the United Way of Pioneer Valley handed out 15-hundred backpacks.

This year, the demand was even higher, filling 2-thousand backpacks.

