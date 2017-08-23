Safety tips following state department travel warning for Mexico

The U.S. Department of State issued an advisory, warning of a spike in homicides in resort towns including Cancun and Playa Del Carmen.

"They're concerned about carjackings, just being in the middle of gunfire-- unfortunately that's the case, and it's not necessarily U.S. citizens, but just the wrong place at the wrong time," said Vicky Puza-Allen from Easthamtpon Travel.

The department of state said that the latest warning is because of an increase in violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, and carjackings.

Warnings have been out since December of 2016.

"What we suggest is always use a travel professional. We have tour companies that we use that have cancel for any reason insurance.”

Easthampton Travel said that Mexico remains a popular place to vacation due largely to the prices.

"The currency rate is very good in Mexico right now for the U.S. dollar, and that makes traveling to Mexico very inexpensive and that's what's attractive to clients."

And there are some tips to keep in the back of your head if you are traveling to Mexico.

"Don't travel on back roads in the middle of the night in a place that you don't know. If you're on some of the back roads, that’s where the carjackers will take over a car, whether it's a U.S. citizen or European."

Easthampton Travel said to don't always rely on Trip Advisor or word of mouth.

A travel professional will always have the most up to date safety warnings when planning a trip.

