West Springfield in search for two armed robbery suspects

West Springfield police are requesting help from the public in identifying a male and a female believed to be suspects in an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station on 735 Westfield Street.

The robbery occurred around 3am on Tuesday morning.

The male is described to be white, around 6'3''-6'4'', with light brown hair and tattoos covering both arms.

The female is described to be white, standing around 5'2''-5'3'', with dark brown or curly black hair.

Police said they believe they fled on foot and were crossing Front Street on the railroad tracks headed towards Agawam.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call call Det. Brian Duffy at 263-3210 ext.235. You may remain anonymous.

You may also text a tip. Text SOLVE plus message to 274637. Text a tip program is anonymous.

