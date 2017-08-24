Chicopee woman wins $758M Powerball jackpot

A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local): 10:30 a.m. The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he's donating the store's $50,000 prize to several local charities. Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It's the largest grand prize ...

One lone ticket was the winner of Wednesday night's massive Powerball jackpot, and that ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.

The lucky numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon at Mass. Lottery headquarters, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee was introduced as the jackpot winner. She said that she chose the numbers for one ticket and also bought to 'quick picks.'

"Just going to buy it as luck, just the way you buy a scratch ticket and say 'Okay, maybe it was me. Maybe it won't be me,'" Wanczyk said.

Wonczyk was at work at Mercy Medical Center late Wednesday night during the drawing. Come 10:59 p.m., she and a coworker looked on as the numbers came up.

"I see these numbers and I pull mine out, and I go 'Hey, I have that number. Wait, I have that.' He goes 'Let me see that ticket', he goes 'you just won,'" Wanczyk noted.

The ticket was sold at the Pride gas station and store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, but the initial reports from the Mass. Lottery said that the jackpot was sold in Watertown and a $1 million ticket had sold in Chicopee.

Mass. Lottery Executive Director Matthew Sweeney said that a transcription error led to the mix-up and by 8 a.m. Thursday, the news of the jackpot struck the city of Chicopee.

"The phones started ringing at 8 o'clock and we were as surprised as anybody else," said Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Stores.

Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Stores, said that the ticket was sold around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night's jackpot marks the second largest lottery prize in U.S history.

Lottery officials added that it's the fourth time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Massachusetts - the most recent in 2013.

Wanczyk worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years, but quit after realizing that she had won. She added that she now plans on retiring.

"I called and told them I will not be coming back," Wanczyk noted.

Pride will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket. Bolduc noted that the company intends to donate that money to local charities.

In addition, there were several other $1 million winning tickets sold across the country, including one sold in Dorchester.

Wanczyk now has 60 days to decide if she will take a lump-sum payment of over $475 million or the annuity payments over 30 years.

The odds to win the jackpot were at one in nearly 300 million.

