Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold at Chicopee gas station

One lone ticket was the winner of Wednesday night's massive Powerball jackpot, and that ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.

The lucky numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery made a correction and said the winning ticket was sold at the Pride gas station on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, not at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

The ticket sold in Watertown ended up winning a $1 million prize.

Wednesday night's jackpot marks the second largest lottery prize in U.S history.

Lottery officials added that it's the fourth time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Massachusetts - the most recent in 2013.

In addition, there were several other $1 million winning tickets sold across the country, including one sold in Dorchester.

The odds to win the jackpot were at one in nearly 300 million.

