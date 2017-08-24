Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee, MA - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee, MA

    CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local): 10:30 a.m. The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he's donating the store's $50,000 prize to several local charities. Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It's the largest grand prize ...

    A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

WATERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

One lone ticket was the winner of Wednesday night's massive Powerball jackpot, and that ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.

The lucky numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery made a correction and said the winning ticket was sold at the Pride gas station on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, not at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

The ticket sold in Watertown ended up winning a $1 million prize.

Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Stores, said Thursday morning that the winner has not yet come forward, but he has been told that it was a woman who purchased the ticket around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night's jackpot marks the second largest lottery prize in U.S history.

Lottery officials added that it's the fourth time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Massachusetts - the most recent in 2013.

Pride will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.  Bolduc noted that the company intends to donate that money to local charities.

In addition, there were several other $1 million winning tickets sold across the country, including one sold in Dorchester.

The odds to win the jackpot were at one in nearly 300 million. 

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

