Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee, MA

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local): 10:30 a.m. The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he's donating the store's $50,000 prize to several local charities. Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It's the largest grand prize
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.
