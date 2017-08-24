Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

One lone ticket was the winner of Wednesday night's massive Powerball jackpot and that ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

The lucky numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the single winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

The jackpot prize? A whopping $758.7 million dollars, the second largest lottery prize in U.S history.

Lottery officials added that it's the fourth time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Massachusetts - the most recent in 2013.

In addition, there were several other $1 million winning tickets sold across the country, including one sold at Pride on Montgomery Street in Chicopee..

$1 million winning tickets sold at Sandy's Variety, 378 Wash. St. in Dorchester, and Pride Station & Store, 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

The odds to win the jackpot were at one in nearly 300 million.

