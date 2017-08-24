Springfield PD seek to identify alleged knife-wielding Red Bull thief

Springfield police are hoping the public can help in identify a man that allegedly threatened a grocery store employee with a knife after they got caught stealing cans of Red Bull.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News a loss prevention officer for the Big Y on St. James Avenue spotted the man placing $55 worth of the energy drink into a back pack last Thursday afternoon.

That's when the employee noticed he was exiting the store without going through the check out line.

When the suspect was approach by employee, he pulled out a knife and swung it around in a slashing motion and made threats, said Delaney.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Springfield Major Crimes Unit by calling 413-787-6355.

