Authorities arrest bank robbery suspect in Chicopee

Chiopee and State police were searching for a man that robbed the Westfield Bank on 70 Center Street around 11:29 this morning.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News that of around 6pm this evening, the suspect has been caught thanks to the tips that they received.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

