Authorities search for bank robbery suspect in Chicopee

Chiopee and State police are actively searching for a man they say robbed the Westfield Bank on 70 Center Street around 11:29 this morning.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News they're looking for a white male who is described as being 6'3'' tall, and was seen wearing a blue hat, a blue shirt, and black pants.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit is on their way to assist in searching the area.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to contact police at 413-594-1700.

