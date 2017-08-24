Authorities search for bank robbery suspect in Chicopee

Chiopee and State police are actively searching for a man they say robbed the Westfield Bank on 70 Center Street around 11:29 this morning.
Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News they're looking for a white male who is described as being 6'3'' tall, and was seen wearing a blue hat, a blue shirt, and black pants.
A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit is on their way to assist in searching the area.
Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to contact police at 413-594-1700.
Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.
