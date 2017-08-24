Historic Northampton bank turns into rental properties

A piece of history in the Pioneer Valley is getting a makeover.

Northampton's oldest bank that was built in 1833 and victim to the largest bank robbery in U.S. history still stands on Main Street.

Now, it's serving a new purpose for local businesses and residents.

At one point, comic book writer Kevin Eastman and creator of the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' called the building home.

Business Manager Adam Hazel told Western Mass News Eastman lived in Northampton for roughly 15 to 20 years.



The current renovations will help the building standout visually, but more plans are set including adding a mural.

"It's a part of history we were going to incorporate it in the mural, you know these guys who came out of New York and robbed a bank and made one of the largest robberies to date; bigger than the 'great train robbery' Hazel added.



He told Western Mass News tells that he hopes the updates will encourage more people to visit Northampton and its history.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.