Missing Navy sailor aboard USS McCain has ties to western Mass.

A fallen U.S. Navy sailor with ties to western Massachusetts is being remembered.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon was among the missing sailors after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Last weekend the USS McCain was heading to port for a routine docking when it collided with a merchant ship.

A search and rescue mission was underway to find the ten missing sailors, but the search was called off on Thursday.

The 26-year-old sailor from Suffield, Connecticut attended Cathedral High School and graduated in 2009.

The high school was destroyed in the 2011 tornado and its students were sent to Pope Francis High School.

School officials offered their condolences to Doyon's family in a statement obtained by Western Mass News:

The Pope Francis High School community – including our legacy schools – pray for Dustin and his family during this time of uncertainty. Dustin is a valued member of the Cathedral Class of 2009; we know his classmates and Cathedral faculty and staff would join us in praying for him and the crew of the USS McCain.

Doyon enlisted in the Navy in 2015, and the 26-year-old sailor went to serve at sea aboard the USS McCain.

This is the fourth accident involving a U.S. warship in the past year.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also offered his condolences to anyone who has been affected by the tragic accident:

It’s always a trying time for all families, whose members proudly and bravely serve in our armed forces to protect the rights of freedom. Now to have this situation occur – again, my thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to the family of sailor

Dustin Doyon, a 2009 Cathedral High School graduate and all affected families of the USS McCain.

Doyon's family has asked for privacy at this time and remain hopeful he will be found and will return home.

