Financial adviser offers advice for lottery winners

It was a historic moment in Chicopee and an exciting one for one family.

However, a financial expert said Thursday that there are a lot of things he hopes the winner knows before she starts spending and celebrating.

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing was more than $750 million, before taxes.



“Your life is gonna change a lot," said Michael Briggs with Horizon Investment Management Group.

Briggs told Western Mass News that there are a number of things winners should do before claiming their cash.



“Before you cash that ticket, hire a financial adviser, a CPA, an estate planning attorney, and also a good attorney," Briggs noted.



The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot this big aren’t exactly in your favor.

In fact, you’re more likely to get struck by lightning while getting bitten by a shark than you are to win the lottery, according to Briggs and that's why he said it’s important to take a breath.



“A lot of people think you win this huge sum of money, so it can only be good. It can be bad as well," Briggs explained.

Nearly a third of lottery winners declare bankruptcy, meaning they’re worse off than before they became rich. according to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Statistics.

However, for today’s winner, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, it’s all good and she had options - take a lump sum or a monthly payout. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, she opted for the lump-sum payment of 480,500,936. After taxes,her check will amount to $336,350,655.

“Mathematically, the best way to create a lot of wealth for generations is to take the lump sum, but it just comes down to that one question: how much do you trust yourself?" Briggs said.

