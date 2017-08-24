Ludlow police search for house break-in suspects who stole a gun safe

Ludlow police are requesting help from the public to identify two suspects that broke into a home and stole a gun safe.

They responded to a report of a home break-in on Monday around 8:40 am and determined two suspects broke in while the family was away on vacation.

A gun safe with several firearms were stolen, and investigators have obtained video images of the suspects from an outdoor camera.

The attached images show the two male suspects carrying the gun safe in the woods behind the home.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Ludlow Police Department Detective Bureau at (413)-583-8305.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.