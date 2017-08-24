Holyoke preparing their students for freshman year

Students are heading back to school and many districts have big plans as they make their way to the head of the class.

The school bell is about to ring and students and staff are ready for another year of hitting the books

In Holyoke, the freshman class is getting a lay of the land in their new school.



Holyoke schools have been under state receivership since 2015 because of low test scores and high dropout rates.



Administrators said that if students do well in ninth grade, they are more likely to succeed and graduate.

That's why Thursday's freshman orientation sets a positive tone at the start of the school year.



"Conversely, if a student doesn't do well in ninth grade, the odds of them doing well or graduating at all diminish," said Holyoke High Principal Dana Brown.

Brown is among the new faces at Holyoke High. He may be new to the city, but he is no stranger to education.



"Our happy new year was September 1st every year," Brown added.



Students can expect a tech overhaul, including more Chromebooks, some upgraded computer labs, and new tech-based learning experiences.

"As a system, we need to get more into the 21st Century. That's what students are asking for, they're ready for," said Holyoke school receiver and superintendent Dr. Stephen Zrike.



The school has also expanded dual-enrollment options and work internships, but just like students across the Commonwealth, the new year is a fresh start with limitless possibilities.



"It all makes it worthwhile when we see the smiling students return to school," Zrike noted.

