Hampden County Sheriff search for inmate that escaped Day Reporting Program

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Dept. has reported that an inmate working at the Day Reporting Program has gone missing since this early this morning.

Travaughn Gibson, 25 of Springfield, was working in Holyoke when the incident occurred.

Investigators responded to Gibson’s last known location after he removed his GPS ankle device, which set off an alarm at the sheriff’s department around 11:45pm on Wednesday.

The device was soon found behind a dumpster on Main St. in the south end of Springfield.

Gibson is described to be a black male, 6’2”, 200 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was sentenced on Dec. 28 2016 in Springfield District Court to 1 year for Larceny over $250, and possession of a class A substance.

He was then placed on the Day Reporting program on July 25, 2017.

His sentence would have been fully served by Dec. 2017.

“Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security and on day reporting because they were not see to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation it is always a matter of caution” stated Stephen O’Neil, Public Information Officer for the jail.

The apprehension team is still searching for Gibson, however he is not seen to be a danger to the community.

Anyone with any information on Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

