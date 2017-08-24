West Springfield police seeking to identify female who stole donation jar

West Springfield police are requesting the public's help in identifying the woman in this video.
She is shown stealing a charitable donation jar from a cashier counter and placing it in her bag.
Anyone who can identity her is asked to call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.
