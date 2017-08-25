2 transported after early morning crash in Holyoke

Several roads were closed in Holyoke early this morning after a sedan and a large truck collided into a traffic light pole.

Holyoke Police told Western Mass News two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They said the accident that happened around 4 a.m. on the corner of Beech and Cabot Street.

When authorities arrived to the scene they discovered the sedan with very heavy damage to the driver's side and on the rear of the car. The large truck had minor damage to the nose.

An environmental response team was called to the crash to clean up a large amount of fuel that was dumped on the street from the crash.

It took crews almost three hours to clear the scene. The area has been reopened in time for the morning commute.

