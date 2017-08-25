Springfield PD: Victim shot three times uncooperative with police

Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot three times early this morning.

Police told Western Mass News the incident occurred near Avon Place around 12:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital where they remain in stable condition, but police tell us they have been uncooperative.

The victim described the suspect as being a light-skinned black man in his 30's.

