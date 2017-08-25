Springfield PD: Victim shot three times uncooperative with polic - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield PD: Victim shot three times uncooperative with police

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot three times early this morning.

Police told Western Mass News the incident occurred near Avon Place around 12:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital where they remain in stable condition, but police tell us they have been uncooperative.

The victim described the suspect as being a light-skinned black man in his 30's.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

