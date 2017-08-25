Family dog perishes in South Hadley house fire, 3 displaced

A family has been forced out of their South Hadley home after a fire broke out inside their basement Thursday night.

The South Hadley Fire Department told Western Mass News they responded around 9 p.m. to the home on 15 Waite Avenue.

Luckily, the family was able to make it out of their home safely once their smoke detectors went off.

Fire officials told us when they arrived on scene they discovered heavy flames in the basement that were quickly put out within 20 minutes.

The fire caused extensive damage and unfortunately the family's dog was killed in the fire.

Crews were on-scene investigating for almost five hours. The cause has not been determined as the incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.