Chicopee intersection closed following crash

A multi-vehicle crash has closed down a busy Chicopee intersection.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that crews are currently on-scene at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Fuller Road for a "4 car property damage crash."

Traffic will be detoured around the area for approximately 30 minutes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

