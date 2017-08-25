Schools: See yourself on TV! Send us your morning messages! - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Schools: See yourself on TV! Send us your morning messages!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

We're looking for classes, teams, and really all students to be part of our newscast.

Teachers, faculty, coaches, and school staff members: record a video of your students sending a message to western Massachusetts!

Western Mass News will play these clips during our weekday morning newscast from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning in September.  

If the clips are shot on a cell phone, please hold the phone horizontally so the video will fill the screen.

Feel free to send us as many videos you can record, along with a short description for each, to morningmessages@westernmassnews.com

We look forward to hearing from you!

