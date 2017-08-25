Schools: See yourself on TV! Send us your morning messages!

We're looking for classes, teams, and really all students to be part of our newscast.
Teachers, faculty, coaches, and school staff members: record a video of your students sending a message to western Massachusetts!
Western Mass News will play these clips during our weekday morning newscast from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning in September.
If the clips are shot on a cell phone, please hold the phone horizontally so the video will fill the screen.
Feel free to send us as many videos you can record, along with a short description for each, to morningmessages@westernmassnews.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
