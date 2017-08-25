Friday marks last day to apply for state's low plate lottery

Car enthusiasts and those with lucky numbers: listen up. The state's low license plate lottery is winding down.



With nearly 200 plates to choose from, the Registry of Motor Vehicles is expecting thousands of applications before today's deadline.



Everyone has seen a low license plate number somewhere. Sometimes, they just one or two digits.

Have you ever wondered where drivers got them? Look no further than the low license plate lottery.



"Just pride in showing off your license plate, being able to walk around, drive around, and say hey, I've got a low license plate," said David Graci of Chicopee.



Now, it may not be the MegaMillions or Powerball, but the license plate lottery still attracts plenty of attention.

Nearly 9,000 people applied last year. The RMV told Western Mass News that it's their customer's favorite game.

There are 162 low license plates this year, including: 4455, 8888, 33E, 8J, M88, and X1.

Today is the last day to enter the #MALowPlateLotto. Don’t miss your chance to win! https://t.co/JmKUmQzcQ6 pic.twitter.com/9FYoyRCSie — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) August 25, 2017

For Graci, a fan of classic cars, it's not hard to see why the demand is so high.

"They put a lot of time and money into their vehicle and they are proud of it, so they want to show it off," Graci noted/



Others, like Harley-Davidson rider Timothy Biagini of North Adams, told Western Mass News that they can have their disadvantages, especially for those seeing them every day.

"Being from a small town, and everybody knows everybody, have a plate on your bike or your car with only two letters, or one letter or number, it's just easier for them to remember and spot you," Biagini explained.



However, Biagini can understand the demand.

"If you wanted a cleaner look on your sports car, classic car, I can understand wanting it."



Applying is free, but if you are selected, there is a registration fee required. Low number plates must be renewed every two years and the winners will be announced September 15 and posted online.



If you want to enter the lottery, you still have time. You have until the end of the day and you can do it online.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.