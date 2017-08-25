Arraignment held for Chicopee bank robbery suspect

A Chicopee man who allegedly robbed a bank on Thursday is set to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that 40-year-old Jarrod Michaelis was held at the Chicopee police station overnight without bail.

Police responded to the Westfield Savings Bank on 70 Center Street around 11:30 p.m. after the alleged robbery and conducted a search with assistance from State Police to find Michaelis.

The detective who was investigating the case actually recognized Michaelis on the bank's surveillance footage. Wilk said they also received several tips from the public.

Chicopee police are also working with West Springfield detectives on another robbery Michaelis is allegedly involved in.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.