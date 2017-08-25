PD: Woman used fake $100 bills two times at Chicopee Starbucks

A 27-year-old woman was arrested this week after she allegedly used fake $100 bills two different times at the same Starbucks in Chicopee.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspect, Carly Gozza from Bronx, New York used the counterfeit money at the Memorial Drive Starbucks on Wednesday.

She was able to leave the store just in time before officers arrived, but that wasn't the case the following day.

According to Wilk, Gozza went into that Starbucks on Thursday and passed another counterfeit $100 bill. This time, officers arrived when she was in the store and placed her under arrest.

She was charged with uttering counterfeit noted and possession of counterfeit notes and was held on $1,040 bail.

