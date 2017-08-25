Harvey nearing Texas but great weekend for W. Mass

It will be a pleasant afternoon as sunshine fills the sky! It will be warm and dry as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's with low levels of humidity!

With clear skies and light winds tonight will be on the chilly side! Temperatures will dip into the 40's tonight so you may need an extra blanket! High pressure will stay in charge through the weekend and beyond! In fact, the weekend is looking spectacular with comfortable temperatures and sunshine. New England will see daytime highs in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

We stay dry into the beginning of next week. There will be some tropical moisture off the Carolina coast which will likely pass out-to-sea which means we may not see any rain until the end of next week.

Hurricane Harvey:

Harvey is spinning towards Texas and is expected to make landfall as major, category 3 hurricane tonight along the central coast of Texas.

As of 11 AM Harvey remains a strong category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. He is 115 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and is moving NW at 10 mph. Catastrophic flooding is likely for parts of coastal Texas as this storm is likely to stall across eastern Texas for a few days and may even drift back into the Gulf of Mexico and re-intensify.

The last major hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Hurricane Wilma on October 24, 2005 over Florida.

For more information on Harvey click here --> http://bit.ly/2vvMPL7



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.