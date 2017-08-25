Chicopee Police boost patrols around Powerball winner's home

BOSTON (AP) - Police have been providing extra patrols around the home of a Massachusetts woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize.

A spokesman for Chicopee police said Friday that the department wants Mavis Wanczyk to know officers are "there if she needs us."

Officer Michael Wilk says officers are keeping an extra eye out, and have even parked in her driveway, as members of the media and others have descended on the neighborhood.

Wilk says the media have been respectful, but neighbors have reported that other people have been hanging around asking questions about Wanczyk.

Wilk says they were told by a neighbor that she is not around.

