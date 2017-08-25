Move-in day runs smoothly for students at WNEU

The summer is coming to a wrap, which means students from local colleges and universities have already packed up and headed back to school.

Move-in day for students and their families takes a bit of coordination to pull off.

A steady stream of cars were lined up in front of dorms at Western New England University on Friday.



Campus security told Western Mass News they stand ready to make sure things flow smoothly.



"We have a whole plan. We turn the campus into a big circle [with a] one way circle to keep it moving," said Luke Soccorso.

That readiness was crucial this year after WNEU and Springfield College had record-breaking enrollment.

This comes as graduating classes in the Northeast are shrinking.



"It’s crazy, but there are so many smiles. It’s so nice to have everyone back on campus," said Aly Morell, a student at Springfield College.



After they unpack, the WNEU staff gets students prepared with their schedules and basic information.

The National Center for Education reported there were 27,000 criminal incidents on campus in 2014.

Students that get to know their campus and it's surroundings is key to keeping things safe.

For many freshman, this is their first time away from home.



"The longest I’ve been away from home is 2 weeks so this is going to be a little longer than that," said WNEU student Emily Cofsky.



But campus security is ready to guide the way and get students prepped for campus life.

