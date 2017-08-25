Flatliner Burger, Waffle Chicken Bites among new foods at The Big E

September is almost here and that means The Big E is near.

Chances are high that your favorite part of the annual fair is the food.

"I'd say our secret is the sweet dough. We roll it over the cannoli mix and we deep fry it," said Calli Tranghese with The Coffee Break.

From salty to sweet. there's something for everyone.

"This will be the best ever because it's the Holy Cannoli," Tranghese noted.

How about a fried cannoli and it's just as good as it sounds, but if that's not your thing, we tried everything from sky-high burgers, loaded tater tots, and local ales.

"For Belgium style beer lovers, this is a hands down winner," said Father Isaac with Spencer Trappist Monks Reserve Ale.

Heidi Hiener with Tots-A-Lot added, "Today, we're offering the loaded tater tots - cheese, bacon bits, sour cream - and we also have chicken pot pie, which is chicken peas and carrots. The loaded tots is one of the favorites, but during The Big E, we'll have much more that we'll offer."

You may already have a Big E favorite, but every year, there's a new guy on the block.

"This is actually our first year at The Big E. We just had the trailer built, my parents Pat and John. We've sold them here and there, but this is our first time at The Big E, so we're getting everyone really excited. They're really delicious no matter what you put on them," Hiener explained.

Some of the other new foods coming to the fair include:

Amy's Sweet Treats - Belgian Waffle Sandwich (two thin waffles served hot and fresh with Neapolitan Hard Ice Cream in the middle)

- Belgian Waffle Sandwich (two thin waffles served hot and fresh with Neapolitan Hard Ice Cream in the middle) Porky's - BBQ Brisket Sundae

- BBQ Brisket Sundae Hofbrau Joe's - Burger Bomb (a five-ounce burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, onions and sauerkraut before being wrapped in a pastry dough, deep fried and served in a pool of goulash)

- Burger Bomb (a five-ounce burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, onions and sauerkraut before being wrapped in a pastry dough, deep fried and served in a pool of goulash) Hofbrau Joe's Clam Box - Shrimp Tacos (with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and chipotle mayo served in a soft corn tortilla shell)

- Shrimp Tacos (with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and chipotle mayo served in a soft corn tortilla shell) West Springfield Lions Club - Flatliner Burger (two layers of a cheeseburger and chili, topped with French fries, cheese sauce and bacon)

- Flatliner Burger (two layers of a cheeseburger and chili, topped with French fries, cheese sauce and bacon) Burgundy Brook Cafe - Sweet Pepper Bacon

- Sweet Pepper Bacon The Deep South Company - Waffle Chicken Bites

- Waffle Chicken Bites Deluca's - Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich Pop 'N Fresh - Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake

There's certainly a lot to look forward to, so make sure you come hungry.

You can CLICK HERE to see more pictures of this year's new fair food!

The Big E will officially opens on September 15 and you'll be able to try these amazing foods for yourself.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.