What to do if you win a multi-million dollar lottery jackpot

The excitement in Chicopee continues after a local woman won Wednesday night's massive Powerball jackpot.

Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee now has more money than A-list celebrities like Beyonce and Jennifer Aniston.

Mavis won the largest single ticket in U.S. lottery history that came in at a whopping $758 million.

Now, many are wondering and asking the question - What do you do with such a big check?

After taxes she’ll be $330 million richer, although she didn't come home with the check Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts State Lottery tells us no, she’s not walking around with a big check in her pocket because the funding comes from all 44 states that participate.

Once that money is pooled, Mavis will come home with a check written out to her for $336.3 million.

But what happens once she actually gets the money in hand?



Financial Advisor Michael Briggs told Western Mass News he hopes Mavis speaks to experts before she does anything with the money.



“Walking into a local bank with a check for $300 million would probably be a big mistake just for the fact that they don’t have the asset base that could double their assets and become very risky to her," Briggs said.



Briggs mentioned that she’s better off at somewhere like a Bank of America or a Wells Fargo.



"Put it an account, negotiate your interest rate to get a better interest rate than you or I would get and take the rest and just invest it in extremely conservative investments, U.S. treasuries that are backed by the government," he explained.



In reality, you could deposit hundreds of millions of dollars into one bank account but that’s not the best idea as the FDIC limit is $250,000 they’ll insure.



"She could have this money for eternity for her family,” Briggs added.



For now, the newly retired mother of two said she doesn’t have any immediate plans.

