Hurricane Harvey expected to impact prices at the pump

The energy industry is also buckling down as Hurricane Harvey is heading straight to vital oil and gas facilities in the state of Texas.



Refineries along the Texas gulf coast converts over one-third of the nation's oil into gas, diesel, and other products.



Gas prices have been climbing higher since the storm has intensified this week and experts said that they haven't stopped climbing.

If paying at the pump is already a painful process, Hurricane Harvey is not going to be your friend.



Before the rain has even started falling in Texas, gas prices at the pump have gone up 10 percent since Wednesday and experts said that's only expected to grow as the hurricane's path places it in prime areas of oil production.



Waves from the storm have already shut down shipments in and out of the port of Corpus Christi, our largest port for crude oil exports.



"No one is going to get away scott free, shall we say," said Martin Topor of Central Oil in Chicopee.



Topor told Western Mass News that he's been keeping an eye on the storm. Fortunately for him, gasoline will take the biggest hit price-wise.



"Heating oil is only up a penny and a half. It will be a minimal impact and it will come down as fast as it went up," Topor noted.



While experts predict paying an additional nickle to 15 cents per gallon, the positive is that prices are a bit lower than the national average.

