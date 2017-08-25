West Springfield police seek to identify fraud bill suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield police seek to identify fraud bill suspect

Posted: Updated:
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect in the video.

The subject is suspected to be passing a fraudulent bill at a business on Memorial Ave.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the male is asked to call W.S.P.D. and ask for Det. Guindon. p/n (413) 263-3210 Ext. 245.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.