West Springfield police seek to identify fraud bill suspect

West Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect in the video.

The subject is suspected to be passing a fraudulent bill at a business on Memorial Ave.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the male is asked to call W.S.P.D. and ask for Det. Guindon. p/n (413) 263-3210 Ext. 245.

